Peso Pluma announces new album ‘Genesis,’ out next week
Mexican singer/rapper Peso Pluma has been in the midst of an unstoppable rise, and now he's announced a new album, Genesis, due next week (6/22) via his own Double P Records. It features recent singles "Bye," "77" (ft. Eladio Carrión), and "Rosa Pastel" (ft. Jasiel Núñez), and other guests on the album include Natanael Cano, Junior H, Luis R Conriquez, Gabito Ballesteros, and more. Check out the full tracklist and watch the videos for all three singles below.
Peso Pluma also recently did an awesome Bizarrap session and he guests on the new El Alfa song that just came out last week. He's also a guest on recent hits from Mexican reggaeton singer Yng Lvcas ("La Bebé") and California sierreño group Eslabon Armado ("Ella Baila Sola"), the latter of which became the first regional Mexican song to ever enter the US Top 10.
Peso Pluma's first US tour hits the NYC-area on August 24 at UBS Arena and August 26 at Kings Theatre. All dates are listed below.
Tracklist
1. “Rosa Pastel” feat. Jasiel Núñez
2. “Luna” feat. Junior H
3. “77” Ft. Eladio Carrión
4. “Rubicon”
5. “Carnal” feat. Natanael Cano
6.” Gavilán II” feat. Tito Double P
7. “VVVS” feat. Darey Castro, Edgardo Nuñez
8. “Su Casa” feat. Luis R Conriquez
9. “Lady Gaga” feat. Gabito Ballesteros, Junior H
10. “Zapata”
11.” La People” feat. Tito Double P
12. “Nueva Vida”
13. “Lagunas” feat. Jasiel Nuñez
14. “Bye”
Peso Pluma -- 2023 Tour Dates
JUN-08 Seattle, WA WAMU Theater @ Lumen Field
JUN-09 Ridgefield, WA RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater
JUN-11 Salt Lake City, UT Vivint Arena
JUN-24 Sunrise, FL FLA Live Arena
JUN-29 Charlotte, NC PNC Music Pavilion
JUN-30 Nashville, TN Ascend Amphitheater
JUL-09 Sacramento, CA Golden 1 Center
JUL-12 Austin, TX Germania Insurance Amphitheater
JUL-16 San Antonio, TX AT&T Center
JUL-20 Inglewood, CA YouTube Theater+
JUL-21 Las Vegas, NV MGM Grand Garden Arena
JUL-22 Phoenix, AZ Arizona Financial Theatre+
JUL-28 Atlanta, GA Coca Cola Roxy
JUL-29 Nashville, TN Ryman Auditorium
JUL-30 Tinley Park, IL Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre
AUG-04 El Paso, TX El Paso County Coliseum
AUG-05 Denver, CO Bellco Theatre
AUG-11 Houston, TX Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land+
AUG-12 Irving, TX The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory+
AUG-19 Seattle, WA Paramount Theatre
AUG-24 Belmont Park, NY UBS Arena
AUG-25 Bristow, VA Jiffy Lube Live
AUG-26 Brooklyn, NY Kings Theatre
AUG-27 Boston, MA Leader Bank Pavilion
SEP-08 Hidalgo, TX Payne Arena
SEP-09 San Antonio, TX Majestic Theatre (San Antonio)
SEP-15 Rosemont, IL Rosemont Theatre
SEP-16 Indianapolis, IN Murat Theatre @ Old National Centre
SEP-30 San Diego, CA Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre
OCT-13 San Jose, CA SAP Center+
OCT-20 Anaheim, CA Honda Center+
+ = with Aleman