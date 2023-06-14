Peso Pluma announces new album ‘Genesis,’ out next week

Mexican singer/rapper Peso Pluma has been in the midst of an unstoppable rise, and now he's announced a new album, Genesis, due next week (6/22) via his own Double P Records. It features recent singles "Bye," "77" (ft. Eladio Carrión), and "Rosa Pastel" (ft. Jasiel Núñez), and other guests on the album include Natanael Cano, Junior H, Luis R Conriquez, Gabito Ballesteros, and more. Check out the full tracklist and watch the videos for all three singles below.

Peso Pluma also recently did an awesome Bizarrap session and he guests on the new El Alfa song that just came out last week. He's also a guest on recent hits from Mexican reggaeton singer Yng Lvcas ("La Bebé") and California sierreño group Eslabon Armado ("Ella Baila Sola"), the latter of which became the first regional Mexican song to ever enter the US Top 10.

Peso Pluma's first US tour hits the NYC-area on August 24 at UBS Arena and August 26 at Kings Theatre. All dates are listed below.

For more, read 5 songs to know from regional Mexican music’s current global takeover.

Tracklist

1. “Rosa Pastel” feat. Jasiel Núñez

2. “Luna” feat. Junior H

3. “77” Ft. Eladio Carrión

4. “Rubicon”

5. “Carnal” feat. Natanael Cano

6.” Gavilán II” feat. Tito Double P

7. “VVVS” feat. Darey Castro, Edgardo Nuñez

8. “Su Casa” feat. Luis R Conriquez

9. “Lady Gaga” feat. Gabito Ballesteros, Junior H

10. “Zapata”

11.” La People” feat. Tito Double P

12. “Nueva Vida”

13. “Lagunas” feat. Jasiel Nuñez

14. “Bye”

--

Peso Pluma -- 2023 Tour Dates

JUN-08 Seattle, WA WAMU Theater @ Lumen Field

JUN-09 Ridgefield, WA RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater

JUN-11 Salt Lake City, UT Vivint Arena

JUN-24 Sunrise, FL FLA Live Arena

JUN-29 Charlotte, NC PNC Music Pavilion

JUN-30 Nashville, TN Ascend Amphitheater

JUL-09 Sacramento, CA Golden 1 Center

JUL-12 Austin, TX Germania Insurance Amphitheater

JUL-16 San Antonio, TX AT&T Center

JUL-20 Inglewood, CA YouTube Theater+

JUL-21 Las Vegas, NV MGM Grand Garden Arena

JUL-22 Phoenix, AZ Arizona Financial Theatre+

JUL-28 Atlanta, GA Coca Cola Roxy

JUL-29 Nashville, TN Ryman Auditorium

JUL-30 Tinley Park, IL Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre

AUG-04 El Paso, TX El Paso County Coliseum

AUG-05 Denver, CO Bellco Theatre

AUG-11 Houston, TX Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land+

AUG-12 Irving, TX The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory+

AUG-19 Seattle, WA Paramount Theatre

AUG-24 Belmont Park, NY UBS Arena

AUG-25 Bristow, VA Jiffy Lube Live

AUG-26 Brooklyn, NY Kings Theatre

AUG-27 Boston, MA Leader Bank Pavilion

SEP-08 Hidalgo, TX Payne Arena

SEP-09 San Antonio, TX Majestic Theatre (San Antonio)

SEP-15 Rosemont, IL Rosemont Theatre

SEP-16 Indianapolis, IN Murat Theatre @ Old National Centre

SEP-30 San Diego, CA Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre

OCT-13 San Jose, CA SAP Center+

OCT-20 Anaheim, CA Honda Center+

+ = with Aleman