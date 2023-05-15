Peso Pluma: Mexican rapper/singer is everywhere lately (first US tour coming up)

Mexican rapper/singer Peso Pluma has been everywhere lately--Coachella (as a surprise guest during Becky G's set), the Latin American Music Awards, Fallon (making him the first regional Mexican artist to play the show), the Billboard Hot 100 (also a first for a regional Mexican song), on stage with Anuel AA (who also teased a collaboration with him), and more. He's been subject of recent features like NPR's "The unstoppable appeal of Peso Pluma and the Regional Mexican music scene" and Variety's "Peso Pluma on Becoming Música Mexicana’s Newest Leading Star: ‘It’s No Longer ‘Regional,’ This Is Global.’" He's also been co-signed by Bad Bunny, and recently dethroned him as the most-streamed artist in Mexico.

With a style that pulls from regional Mexican music, corridos, and hip hop, Peso Pluma has been crossing musical and international boundaries with recent songs like the "La Bebe" remix with Yng Lucas, "Chanel" with Becky G, "Ella Baila Sola" with Eslabon Armado, "77" with Eladio Carrión, and more. If you're wondering why he's blowing up so quickly, give these songs a listen.

Pluma is also gearing up for his first-ever headlining US tour, the 'Doble P' tour with Mexican rapper Alemán. That includes Brooklyn's Kings Theatre on August 26. All dates are listed below.

Peso Pluma -- 2023 Tour Dates

Thu Jul 20 Inglewood, CA YouTube Theater*

Fri Jul 21 Las Vegas, NV MGM Grand Garden Arena

Sat Jul 22 Phoenix, AZ Arizona Financial Theatre*

Fri Jul 28 Atlanta, GA Coca-Cola Roxy

Sat Jul 29 Nashville, TN Ryman Auditorium

Fri Aug 04 El Paso, TX El Paso County Coliseum

Sat Aug 05 Denver, CO Bellco Theatre

Fri Aug 11 Houston, TX Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land*

Sat Aug 12 Irving, TX The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory*

Sat Aug 19 Seattle, WA Moore Theatre

Sat Aug 26 Brooklyn, NY Kings Theatre

Fri Sep 08 San Antonio, TX Majestic Theatre

Sat Sep 09 Hidalgo, TX Payne Arena

Fri Sep 15 Rosemont, IL Rosemont Theatre

Sat Sep 30 San Diego, CA Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre

Fri Oct 13 San Jose, CA SAP Center*

Fri Oct 20 Anaheim, CA Theater at Honda Center*

* w/Alemán