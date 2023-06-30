Peso Pluma releases new song with Grupo Frontera (who added NYC to their tour)

Peso Pluma and Grupo Frontera are both at the forefront of "regional Mexican" music's current global takeover--Eslabon Armado and Peso Pluma's "Ella Baila Sola" became the first regional Mexican song to ever enter the Billboard Top 10 and Grupo Frontera and Bad Bunny's "un x100 to" did the same shortly afterwards. Now, Peso Pluma and Grupo Frontera have teamed up for a collaborative song, "Tulum," and it's an instantly-appealing fusion of Frontera's norteño vibes and Peso Pluma's uniquely addictive voice. It was added as a bonus track to Peso Pluma's new album Génesis that came out last week. Check out the song and its video below.

Grupo Frontera have also expanded their El Comienzo Tour, including a newly-added NYC show: September 28 at The Theater at MSG. They also added a new Houston date. All dates and tickets HERE.

Peso Pluma also appears on two songs on the new Natanael Cano album that's out today. His first US tour hits the NYC-area on August 24 at UBS Arena and August 26 at Kings Theatre. All dates are listed below.

Peso Pluma -- 2023 Tour Dates

