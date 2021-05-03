Pet Fox (Ovlov, Grass Is Green) releasing new EP this week (stream “Imagine Why”)

Pet Fox -- the Boston indie rock trio made up of Theo Hartlett (Ovlov), Morgan Luzzi (Ovlov), and Jesse Weiss (ex-Palehound, Grass Is Green) -- are gearing up to release a new EP, More Than Anything, this Friday (5/7) via Exploding In Sound (pre-order). Ahead of the release, we're premiering lead single/opening track "Imagine Why."

As you might expect if you've listened to Pet Fox's earlier releases or the members' other bands, "Imagine Why" pulls from all across the classic indie spectrum. It goes from slacker rock verses to explosive Dinosaur Jr-esque sludge pop choruses, with hints of shoegazy guitars, Superchunk-y riffage and more worked in. Pet Fox do a lot of justice to that era of music, as you can hear for yourself below...

Tracklist

1. Imagine Why

2. Take Note

3. Limited Me

