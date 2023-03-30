Pet Shop Boys announce ‘SMASH’ singles collection

Pet Shop Boys have announced a new singles compilation, SMASH, which is out June 16. The 3-CD / 6 vinyl LP set features the synthpop duo's complete singles from 1985-2020 in chronological order, from "West End Girls" through "I don't wanna," along with such classics as "Opportunities," "Suburbia," "It's a Sin," "Domino Dancing," "Being Boring," "Go West," and many, many more.

There's also 3-cassette box set version of SMASH, as well as a 3-CD/2-Blu-ray edition that includes their complete video collection of the singles plus extras. You can check out the artwork and tracklist for SMASH below.

Meanwhile, Pet Shop Boys will release the Lost digital EP on April 16 -- check out the video for "Living in the Past" below -- and are currently in the studio with producer James Ford (who worked on Depeche Mode's Memento Mori). Stay tuned for news on that.

The duo are also continuing their dazzling Dreamworld: The Greatest Hits Live tour which includes European and UK headline and festival dates this summer. All dates are listed below.

PET SHOP BOYS - SMASH:

West End Girls (4.01)

Love Comes Quickly (4.18)

Opportunities (Let’s Make Lots Of Money) (3.38)

Suburbia (4.04)

It’s A Sin (5.01)

What Have I Done To Deserve This? (4.20)

Rent (3.33)

Always On My Mind (3.54)

Heart (4.17)

Domino Dancing (4.18)

Left To My Own Devices (4.47)

It’s Alright (4.20)

So Hard (4.00)

Being Boring (4.51)

Where The Streets Have No Name/I Can’t Take My Eyes Off You (4.32)

Jealousy (4.15)

DJ Culture (4.14)

Was It Worth It? (7” Version) (4.23)

Can you forgive her? (3.56)

Go West (5.04)

I wouldn’t normally do this kind of thing (7” Version) (4.45)

Liberation (4.06)

Yesterday, when I was mad (Single Version) (4.00)

Paninaro 95 (4.10)

Before (4.05)

Se a Vida è (4.01)

Single-Bilingual (3.30)

A red letter day (4.33)

Somewhere (4.43)

I don’t know what you want but I can’t give it any more (4.29)

New York City boy (US radio edit) (3.20)

You only tell me you love me when you’re drunk (3.16)

Home and dry (3.58)

I get along (radio edit) (4.11)

Miracles (Radio Edit) (3.57)

Flamboyant (7” Mix) (3.40)

I’m with stupid (3.27)

Minimal (radio edit) (3.38)

Numb (Single Edit) (3.30)

Love etc (3.32)

Did you see me coming? (3.44)

It doesn’t often snow at Christmas (new version) (3.52)

Together (Ultimate mix) (3.30)

Winner (3.49)

Leaving (3.51)

Memory of the future (new single mix) (3.36)

Vocal (radio edit) (3.25)

Love is a bourgeois construct (Nighttime radio edit) (4.12)

Thursday (feat. Example) (radio edit) (3.56)

The pop kids (radio edit) (3.43)

Twenty-something (radio edit) (3.41)

Say it to me (new radio mix) (3.11)

Dreamland (feat. Years & Years) (3.28)

Monkey business (radio edit) (3.11)

I don’t wanna (radio edit) (3.21)

PET SHOP BOYS - 2023 TOUR DATES

May 2023

Wednesday 31st Primavera Sound Barcelona

June 2023

Wednesday 7th Primavera Sound Madrid

Friday 9th Primavera Sound Porto

Tuesday 13th Auditorium Parco della Musica Cavea Rome Italy

Thursday 15th L'Olympia Paris France

Saturday 17th OVO Arena Wembley London UK

Monday 19th 3Arena Dublin Ireland

Wednesday 21st P&J Live Aberdeen UK

Friday 23rd M&S Bank Arena Liverpool UK

Saturday 24th First Direct Arena Leeds UK

Monday 26th Brighton Centre Brighton UK

Wednesday 28th Eden Sessions Bodelva UK

July 2023

Saturday 1st Lanxess Arena Cologne Germany

Tuesday 4th Helsinki Ice Hall Helsinki Finland

Friday 7th Royal Arena Copenhagen Denmark

