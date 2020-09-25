Pet Shop Boys becoming Funko Pops

Yet another band is getting the Funko Pop treatment: now it's veteran synthpop duo Pet Shop Boys' turn to be transformed into vinyl figures. Neil Tennant and Chris Lowe, in their Pop form, are both available for preorder, and scheduled to begin shipping in November. See each of them a little bigger below.

The Pet Shop Boys figures join Ozzy Osbourne, Gerard Way, Slayer, Motorhead, Willie Nelson, Slayer, ZZ Top, James Brown, Salt N Peppa, Lil Wayne, Slipknot, Papa Nihil of Ghost, Rivers Cuomo of Weezer, The Notorious B.I.G., Iggy Pop, Johnny Cash, KISS, Morrissey and more on the Funko musical lineup.

Meanwhile, Pet Shop Boys were scheduled to tour with New Order this month. That, of course, isn't happening because of coronavirus, but they've rescheduled the dates for 2021.