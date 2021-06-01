Pet Shop Boys & New Order reschedule tour for 2022, add Brooklyn & Seattle shows

Pet Shop Boys and New Order have rescheduled their co-headlining "Unity" tour once again. Originally set for 2020, the tour then got moved to 2021 due to COVID and now it's moving fall 2022. They've also made some additions. Paul Oakenfold has been added to the tour, and there are a couple of new dates as well: Brooklyn's Barclays Center on September 23 and Seattle's Climate Pledge Arena on October 14 (the latter replaces the original tour's show at The Gorge Amphitheatre).

Those new dates are in addition to rescheduled dates in Toronto, Boston, the Baltimore/DC area, Philly, Manhattan (MSG on 9/28), Chicago, Minneapolis, Los Angeles (Hollywood Bowl on 10/7 & 10/8), San Francisco, and Vancouver.

Tickets for the Brooklyn and Seattle shows go on sale Friday, June 4 at 10 AM local, with various presales starting Wednesday, June 2 at noon local. Tickets for all original dates will remain valid for the new dates and refunds are available at point of purchase.

Head below for all tour dates.

PET SHOP BOYS / NEW ORDER - THE UNITY TOUR 2022

September 17—Budweiser Stage— Toronto, ON

September 19—Leader Bank Pavilion—Boston, MA

September 21—Merriweather Post Pavilion—Columbia, MD

September 23—Barclays Center—Brooklyn, NY

September 25—TD Pavilion at the Mann—Philadelphia, PA

September 28—Madison Square Garden—New York, NY

September 30—Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island—Chicago, IL

October 2—The Armory—Minneapolis, MN

October 7—Hollywood Bowl—Los Angeles, CA

October 8—Hollywood Bowl—Los Angeles, CA

October 12—Chase Center—San Francisco, CA

October 14—Climate Pledge Arena—Seattle, WA

October 16—Rogers Arena—Vancouver, BC