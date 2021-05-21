Pet Shop Boys share 10-minute orchestral track “Cricket Wife”

Pet Shop Boys have just release new song "Cricket Wife" which is pretty different for the synthpop duo, and not just because it's 10 minutes long. The track began life as a orchestral piece by Chris Lowe, with Neil Tennant adding lyrics that began life as a poem. It's being released as a digital single that has a lockdown version of their hit "West End Girls" as a b-side. Listen to both of those below.

Meanwhile, Pet Shop Boys have released their 2020 My Beautiful Launderette EP to streaming services for the first time. It features four pieces of incidental music and two songs written by Neil and Chris for the CURVE theatre, Leicester stage version of the classic 1985 British film. You can stream that below as well.

Pet Shop Boys will be on tour with New Order this fall, including stops at Hollywood Bowl and Madison Square Garden.