Pet Symmetry release new song “Pet Sympathy” (listen)

Chicago emo trio Pet Symmetry -- aka bassist/vocalist Evan Weiss (Into It. Over It.), guitarist Erik Czaja (Dowsing), and drummer Marcus Nuccio (What Gives, ex-Dowsing) -- haven't released a new album since their 2017 sophomore album Vision on Polyvinyl, but last year they put out the charity single "S.S. Decompressed," and now they've put out a "proper" new single, "Pet Sympathy." It finds them combining their usual catchy, crunchy emo with a more loungey vibe than usual, as you can hear for yourself below. No word on a new album yet, but hopefully this new song means one is on the way.