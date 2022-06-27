Pete Astor (The Loft) announces new LP ‘Time on Earth’ (watch the “English Weather” video)

Pete Astor of The Weather Prophets and The Loft will release a new solo album, Time on Earth, on October 7 via Tapete. He made the album with drummer Ian Button (Wreckless Eric, Death in Vegas), bassist Andy Lewis (Spearmint, Paul Weller), and longtime guitarist Neil Scott (Everything But the Girl, Denim). "Perhaps more than before, there’s been plenty of time over the last few years to think and reflect," says Pete. "Like every set of work, Time on Earth is an attempt to make sense of life by making work about it."

The new single from Time on Earth is the melancholic, horn-flecked "English Weather," which Pete says "somehow feels like it’s a long time coming. I wanted to write something that made some sideways sense of things." The video for the song premieres in this post, and you can watch that below.

"English Weather" is also being released as a limited lathe-cut 7”, numbered and stamped on clear vinyl via Astor's own Faux Lux label.

Pete told us about his favorite Creation Records records.