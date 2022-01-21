Pete Davidson & Colin Jost bought a Staten Island Ferry, turning it into a club

Someone tell Stefon: Pete Davidson and Colin Jost purchased a decommissioned Staten Island Ferry, and are planning on turning it into a club. As reported by Vulture, the two SNL cast members, who were both born and raised in Staten Island, went in on the John F. Kennedy, a 277-foot vessel that ran between Manhattan and Staten Island from 1965 to 2021, with The Stand comedy club owner Paul Italia. It sold at auction for $280,100.

Vulture reports that the trio plan on renovating the John F Kennedy as a venue with "comedy, art, and food" that will stay permanently docked, location still TBA. Gothamist notes that NYC mayor and clubgoer Eric Adams give the project his seal of approval: "I love this idea. What a great way to give an NYC icon a second life. Let us know how we can help and we’ll be there for the maiden voyage."

Italia told The New York Post that the club is still in the very early stages of planning. "Everybody involved had the same ambition," he said. "not to see this thing go to the scrapyard."

Expect a joke or two on this weekend's SNL which features host (and former SNL cast member) Will Forte and musical guest Måneskin.