Pete Davidson, John Mulaney & Mike Birbiglia playing 4 outdoor CT shows (in a few days)

Morris, CT's South Farms is hosting outdoor, socially distant live shows. We previously talked about an upcoming Dinosaur Jr. gig there. It sold right out when it went on sale. Also sold out: early and late shows on September 9th featuring the amazing comedy lineup of Pete Davidson, John Mulaney & Mike Birbiglia. Not sold out: the early and late shows they just added on Septmeber 10th.

Bill Burr and Warren Haynes also have a bunch of shows coming up at this venue.

On September 12th, Mike Birbiglia plays another show in Ridgefield, CT with SNL's Sam Jay.

Mulaney and Birbigs also recently played a show together in NJ, and all three of these guys are known for announcing last minute gigs like this around the tri-state area even in normal times.