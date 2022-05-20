Pete Davidson, Kate McKinnon, Aidy Bryant & Kyle Mooney all reportedly leaving SNL

Saturday Night Live is looking to have its biggest cast shakeup in some time, as both The Hollywood Reporter and Variety report that the current season, which has its finale this weekend, will be the last for longtime cast members Kate McKinnon, Pete Davidson, Aidy Bryant and Kyle Mooney.

McKinnon and Bryant, two of the most versatile SNL players, both joined the cast in 2012, while Mooney joined in 2013 and Davidson joined in 2014, when he was just 20. While The NBC has not made a statement, THR says that the announcement is expected during tomorrow's Season 47 Finale.

Earlier this week, NBC announced that Davidson would be getting his own series based on his life, titled Bupkis, that will air on the Peacock streaming network.

The SNL S47 finale is hosted by Natasha Lyonne with musical guest Japanese Breakfast. You can watch promos for it below.