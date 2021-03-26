Peter Doran preps new album ‘Voices,’ teams with Haley Heynderickx on “Blue Mountains”

Irish folk singer Peter Doran will put out his fifth album, Voices, on May 7 via self-release. It features several contributions from multi-instrumentalist Lenny Cahill (piano, drums, bass, organ), as well as guest vocals by fellow Irish musician Emmett Tinley (of The Prayer Boat) and one of our favorite newer folk singers, Haley Heynderickx. Haley harmonizes with Peter on the gorgeous, high and lonesome new single "Blue Mountains," which Peter says this about:

Everyone carries about an idea of Paradise. A dream-perfect world in which to live out their days. Blue Mountains is the tale of a clean living, God fearing man whose only wish is to leave the world behind and set up home forever with his sweetheart deep in the Blue Mountains. Where are his Blue Mountains? Our love-struck protagonist has never been there, couldn't point them out on any map... but he's been there in a song. It's a story-book romance for him and it's just enough to keep him keeping on.

When I was growing up, I had a musical mentor in an incredible local guitar player named Vinny Baker. He passed away suddenly in 2013 and a few years later his acoustic guitar came to me. Blue Mountains was the first song I wrote on that guitar. I believe it was waiting in the instrument. A gift from its former owner. I was joined by US Songwriter Haley Heynderickx on harmony vocals on this recording. We sang side by side, on the first day of recordings for my upcoming album Voices.