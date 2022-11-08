Peter Gabriel preps new album ‘i/o’, announces first tour in seven years

Peter Gabriel will release his 10th studio album, i/o, in 2023. It will be his first since 2011's New Blood. and his first of new, original material since 2002's Up. While details on the new album have not been shared, he has announced his first tour in seven years, which begins with dates across Europe and the UK in May and June of 2023. He'll be backed by his band of Tony Levin, David Rhodes, and Manu Katché, and all dates are listed below.

"It’s been a while and I am now surrounded by a whole lot of new songs and am excited to be taking them out on the road for a spin," Peter says in a statement. "Look forward to seeing you out there."

As for North America, Peter says that he'll hit this side of the Atlantic in late summer and fall 2023. Stay tuned for details.

PETER GABRIEL - 2023 TOUR DATES

05-18 Krakow, Poland - TAURON Arena

05-20 Verona, Italy - Verona Arena

05-21 Milan, Italy - Mediolanum Arena

05-23 Paris, France - AccorHotels Arena

05-24 Lille, France - Stade Pierre-Mauroy

05-26 Berlin, Germany - Waldbuehne

05-28 Munich, Germany - Koenigsplatz

05-30 Copenhagen, Denmark - Royal Arena

05-31 Stockholm, Sweden - Avicii Arena

06-02 Bergen, Norway - Koengen

06-05 Amsterdam, Netherlands - Ziggo Dome

06-06 Antwerp, Belgium - Sportpaleis

06-08 Zurich, Switzerland - Hallenstadion

06-10 Cologne, Germany - Lanxess Arena

06-12 Hamburg, Germany - Barclays Arena

06-13 Frankfurt, Germany - Festhalle

06-15 Bordeaux, France - Arkea Arena

06-17 Birmingham, UK - Utilita Arena

06-19 London, England - The O2

06-22 Glasgow, Scotland - OVO Hydro

06-23 Manchester, England - AO Arena

06-25 Dublin, Ireland - 3Arena