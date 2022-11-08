Peter Gabriel preps new album ‘i/o’, announces first tour in seven years
Peter Gabriel will release his 10th studio album, i/o, in 2023. It will be his first since 2011's New Blood. and his first of new, original material since 2002's Up. While details on the new album have not been shared, he has announced his first tour in seven years, which begins with dates across Europe and the UK in May and June of 2023. He'll be backed by his band of Tony Levin, David Rhodes, and Manu Katché, and all dates are listed below.
"It’s been a while and I am now surrounded by a whole lot of new songs and am excited to be taking them out on the road for a spin," Peter says in a statement. "Look forward to seeing you out there."
As for North America, Peter says that he'll hit this side of the Atlantic in late summer and fall 2023. Stay tuned for details.
PETER GABRIEL - 2023 TOUR DATES
05-18 Krakow, Poland - TAURON Arena
05-20 Verona, Italy - Verona Arena
05-21 Milan, Italy - Mediolanum Arena
05-23 Paris, France - AccorHotels Arena
05-24 Lille, France - Stade Pierre-Mauroy
05-26 Berlin, Germany - Waldbuehne
05-28 Munich, Germany - Koenigsplatz
05-30 Copenhagen, Denmark - Royal Arena
05-31 Stockholm, Sweden - Avicii Arena
06-02 Bergen, Norway - Koengen
06-05 Amsterdam, Netherlands - Ziggo Dome
06-06 Antwerp, Belgium - Sportpaleis
06-08 Zurich, Switzerland - Hallenstadion
06-10 Cologne, Germany - Lanxess Arena
06-12 Hamburg, Germany - Barclays Arena
06-13 Frankfurt, Germany - Festhalle
06-15 Bordeaux, France - Arkea Arena
06-17 Birmingham, UK - Utilita Arena
06-19 London, England - The O2
06-22 Glasgow, Scotland - OVO Hydro
06-23 Manchester, England - AO Arena
06-25 Dublin, Ireland - 3Arena