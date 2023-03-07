Peter Gabriel shares “Playing for Time” from new LP, announces North American tour

Peter Gabriel has shared a third song from his long awaited album i/o, the orchestral ballad "Playing for Time." Says Peter, "'Playing For Time' is a song that I have been working on for a long time and have performed live, without lyrics, so some people may be familiar with it. It’s been an important song for me. It's about time, mortality and memories and the idea that each of us has a planet full of memories which get stashed inside the brain." You can listen to it below.

Songs from i/o are being released monthly on the full moon throughout the year, and Gabriel will be on tour starting this spring. He's just announced North American dates, which begin September 8 in Quebec City, hitting 12 cities total, including NYC, LA, Montreal, Boston, Philly, Chicago, and more. All dates are listed below and more will be announced soon.

The NYC stop is at Madison Square Garden on September 18. Tickets for all dates go on sale Friday, March 10 at 10 AM local time, with presales beforehand.

i/o – The Tour

May 18 Krakow, Poland TAURON Arena

May 20 Verona, Italy Verona Arena

May 21 Milan, Italy Mediolanum Arena

May 23 Paris, France Accor Arena

May 24 Lille, France Stade Pierre-Mauroy

May 26 Berlin, Germany Waldbuehne

May 28 Munich, Germany Koenigsplatz

May 30 Copenhagen, Denmark Royal Arena

May 31 Stockholm, Sweden Avicii Arena

June 2 Bergen, Norway Koengen

June 5 Amsterdam, Netherlands Ziggo Dome

June 6 Antwerp, Belgium Sportpaleis

June 8 Zurich, Switzerland Hallenstadion

June 10 Cologne, Germany Lanxess Arena

June 12 Hamburg, Germany Barclays Arena

June 13 Frankfurt, Germany Festhalle

June 15 Bordeaux, France Arkea Arena

June 17 Birmingham, UK Utilita Arena

June 19 London, UK The O2

June 20 Nottingham, UK Motorpoint Arena

June 22 Glasgow, UK OVO Hydro

June 23 Manchester, UK AO Arena

June 25 Dublin, Ireland 3Arena

September 8 Quebec City, Quebec Videotron Centre

September 9 Ottawa, Ontario Canadian Tire Centre

September 11 Toronto, Ontario Scotiabank Arena

September 13 Montreal, Quebec Bell Centre

September 14 Boston, Massachusetts TD Garden

September 16 Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Wells Fargo Center

September 18 New York, New York Madison Square Garden

September 30 Chicago, Illinois United Center

October 7 Vancouver, British Columbia Rogers Arena

October 8 Seattle, Washington Climate Pledge Arena

October 11 San Francisco, California Chase Center

October 13 Los Angeles, California Kia Forum