Peter Gabriel shares “Playing for Time” from new LP, announces North American tour
Peter Gabriel has shared a third song from his long awaited album i/o, the orchestral ballad "Playing for Time." Says Peter, "'Playing For Time' is a song that I have been working on for a long time and have performed live, without lyrics, so some people may be familiar with it. It’s been an important song for me. It's about time, mortality and memories and the idea that each of us has a planet full of memories which get stashed inside the brain." You can listen to it below.
Songs from i/o are being released monthly on the full moon throughout the year, and Gabriel will be on tour starting this spring. He's just announced North American dates, which begin September 8 in Quebec City, hitting 12 cities total, including NYC, LA, Montreal, Boston, Philly, Chicago, and more. All dates are listed below and more will be announced soon.
The NYC stop is at Madison Square Garden on September 18. Tickets for all dates go on sale Friday, March 10 at 10 AM local time, with presales beforehand.
i/o – The Tour
May 18 Krakow, Poland TAURON Arena
May 20 Verona, Italy Verona Arena
May 21 Milan, Italy Mediolanum Arena
May 23 Paris, France Accor Arena
May 24 Lille, France Stade Pierre-Mauroy
May 26 Berlin, Germany Waldbuehne
May 28 Munich, Germany Koenigsplatz
May 30 Copenhagen, Denmark Royal Arena
May 31 Stockholm, Sweden Avicii Arena
June 2 Bergen, Norway Koengen
June 5 Amsterdam, Netherlands Ziggo Dome
June 6 Antwerp, Belgium Sportpaleis
June 8 Zurich, Switzerland Hallenstadion
June 10 Cologne, Germany Lanxess Arena
June 12 Hamburg, Germany Barclays Arena
June 13 Frankfurt, Germany Festhalle
June 15 Bordeaux, France Arkea Arena
June 17 Birmingham, UK Utilita Arena
June 19 London, UK The O2
June 20 Nottingham, UK Motorpoint Arena
June 22 Glasgow, UK OVO Hydro
June 23 Manchester, UK AO Arena
June 25 Dublin, Ireland 3Arena
September 8 Quebec City, Quebec Videotron Centre
September 9 Ottawa, Ontario Canadian Tire Centre
September 11 Toronto, Ontario Scotiabank Arena
September 13 Montreal, Quebec Bell Centre
September 14 Boston, Massachusetts TD Garden
September 16 Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Wells Fargo Center
September 18 New York, New York Madison Square Garden
September 30 Chicago, Illinois United Center
October 7 Vancouver, British Columbia Rogers Arena
October 8 Seattle, Washington Climate Pledge Arena
October 11 San Francisco, California Chase Center
October 13 Los Angeles, California Kia Forum