Peter Green tributes from Stevie Nicks, mems of Black Sabbath, Metallica, Deep Purple, Kiss, more

Legendary guitarist, songwriter, and Fleetwood Mac co-founder sadly passed away "peacefully in his sleep" this weekend at 73 years old. Peter influenced countless musicians, many of whom have been paying tribute.

Stevie Nicks, who had been reviving "Black Magic Woman" on Fleetwood Mac's recent tours, wrote, "I am sorry to hear about the passing of Peter Green. My biggest regret is that I never got to share the stage with him. I always hoped in my heart of hearts that that would happen. When I first listened to all the Fleetwood Mac records, I was very taken with his guitar playing. It was one of the reasons I was excited to join the band. His legacy will live on forever in the history books of Rock n Roll. It was in the beginning, Peter Green's Fleetwood Mac and I thank you, Peter Green, for that. You changed our lives."

Black Sabbath bassist Geezer Butler wrote, "Sad to hear of Peter Green passing- one of the greats. RIP."

Metallica guitarist Kirk Hammett -- who currently owns Green's ‘59 Les Paul, "Greenie" -- wrote, "No words can describe how I feel right now. Peter Green lives on through his music and his instrument. Our loss is total. Peter Green, Rest In Peace my friend!!!"

Kirk also covered "The Green Manalishi" with ZZ Top's Billy Gibbons at Mick Fleetwood's all-star tribute concert earlier this year (which is getting released as a live album on October 19), and he did a new version of "Man of the World" for a not-yet-officially-announced Peter Green tribute album/book project. More info here.

Peter Frampton wrote, "Most sadly have lost one of the most tasteful guitar players ever I have always been a huge admirer of the great Peter Green may he rest in peace."

Yusuf / Cat Stevens wrote, "God bless the ineffable Peter Green, one of the unsung heroes of musical integrity, innovation and spirit. When I heard he left Fleetwood Mac in 1970 to get a real life and donate his wealth to charity, he became something of a model for me."

David Coverdale (of Deep Purple and Whitesnake) wrote, "An artist I truly loved & admired… from the first time I heard him… I supported the original Fleetwood Mac at Redcar Jazz Club when I was in a local band… he was a breathtaking singer, guitarist & composer… I know who I will be listening to today… RIP." Whitesnake's Bernie Marsden also paid tribute, posted a picture of himself with Green, and called him "my hero" (see below).

Testament guitarist Alex Skolnick writes, "Sad loss: Peter Allen Greenbaum, better known as Peter Green. After Eric Clapton left John Mayall & The Bluesbreakers, he was brought in and had an equal impact on guitarists at the time. When studying the giants like Clapton and his own fellow Yardbirds alum Jeff Beck and Jimmy Page, you find out that Green was a name (like Mike Bloomfield) less known than those guys to the general public today, but whom all of them appreciated. Songs originally written and recorded by Peter Green include Santana’s “Black Magic Woman” and Judas Priest’s “The Green Manalishi.” His ‘59 Les Paul found its way to one of his disciples, the late great Gary Moore (who would go on to name an album after him, “Blues for Greeny”) , and is currently being well cared for by Metallica’s Kirk Hammett. RIP Peter Green."

Genesis guitarist Steve Hackett wrote, "Shocked to hear about Peter Green’s death. He was an extraordinary guitarist and a great influence."

Steve Hackett's former Genesis bandmate Peter Gabriel wrote, "Another great loss. Just learned of Peter Green’s death. He was my favourite of all the amazing guitarists that came through the John Mayall blues school. His sweet & sad touch was unique & his writing full of an extraordinary & soulful inventiveness."

Kiss' Paul Stanley wrote, "RIP Peter Green. One of the absolute hierarchy of the original British Blues Greats. Clapton, Page, Beck and Green." Gene Simmons added, "Rest In Peace, Peter Green, CO-Founder of the original blues based Fleetwood Mac - Listen!!!"

Robyn Hitchcock wrote, "I mourn the passing and celebrate the life of Peter Green. Alumnus of John Mayall, founder of Fleetwood Mac, Green took blues guitar out of the fire and into the opaque depths of the soul. Thank you for your work, Peter - travel on."

Steven Van Zandt of Bruce Springsteen's E Street Band wrote, "RIP Peter Green. One of the great guitar players of all time. The second of the three legends John Mayall featured in the Bluesbreakers. He somehow managed to follow Eric Clapton at his peak. That’s how good he was. (Mick Taylor would follow him). Started Fleetwood Mac. Big loss."

Billy Idol wrote, "RIP Peter Green. Amazing ‘60s guitarist - BB King said out of all the British blues guitar players of the '60s and early '70s he was the only one who gave him chills! Praise indeed."

Franz Ferdinand frontman Alex Kapranos wrote, "Peter Green was one of my biggest inspirations when I first started playing guitar. I love the way he played and I probably play guitar now because I wanted to be like him."

Annie Lennox of Eurythmics wrote, "Peter Green, composer of the most incredibly beautiful haunting songs has passed on from this world. He couldn’t handle the intensity of the music industry & left the band before they rocketed to global super stardom. What a beautiful legacy of songs he’s left behind.. RIP sir."

The Pop Group's Mark Stewart wrote, "Thank you to the unbound spirit of the incomparable Peter Green."

Fellow Fleetwood Mac co-founder Mick Fleetwood said in a statement to Rolling Stone, "For me, and every past and present member of Fleetwood Mac, losing Peter Green is monumental! Peter was the man who started the band Fleetwood Mac along with myself, John McVie, and Jeremy Spencer. No one has ever stepped into the ranks of Fleetwood Mac without a reverence for Peter Green and his talent, and to the fact that music should shine bright and always be delivered with uncompromising passion!!!" He also added, "Peter, I will miss you, but rest easy your music lives on. I thank you for asking me to be your drummer all those years ago. We did good, and trailblazed one hell of a musical road for so many to enjoy. God speed to you, my dearest friend."

Tributes have also come in from Blur's Graham Coxon, The Smiths' Johnny Marr, Jason Isbell, The Charlatans' Tim Burgess, Taj Mahal, The Minus 5's Scott McCaughey, Marc Maron, Ryley Walker, The Auteurs & Black Box Recordor's Luke Haines, Primal Scream's Simone Butler, Sleaford Mods, Guided by Voices & Nada Surf's Doug Gillard, HEALTH, Field Music, and other musicians and members of the music and entertainment worlds. See below...

No words can describe how I feel right now

Peter Green lives on through his music and his instrument

Our loss is total

Peter Green , Rest In Peace my friend !!! 🖤 #petergreen Posted by Kirk Hammett on Saturday, July 25, 2020

R.I.P. - ROCK LEGEND DEAD Peter Green dead at 73 – Fleetwood Mac co-founder dies peacefully in his... Posted by Brian May on Saturday, July 25, 2020

--