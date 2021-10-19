Peter Hook & The Light playing Joy Division’s ‘Unknown Pleasures’ & ‘Closer’ on 2022 tour

Peter Hook & The Light will be on the "Joy Division: A Celebration" tour in 2022. The 26-date North American trek will feature the band performing Joy Division's Unknown Pleasures and Closer in full, along with other Joy Division songs, and they'll open with a set of New Order classics.

The NYC stop happens at Terminal 5 on August 27, and there are two shows at Los Angeles' The Theatre at Ace Hotel on September 8 & 9. Tickets for the whole tour go on sale Friday, October 22 at 10 AM local time. All dates are listed below.

PETER HOOK & THE LIGHT - 2022 TOUR DATES

August 11 - The Danforth Music Hall - Toronto

August 12 - The Danforth Music Hall - Toronto

August 13 - Club Soda - Montreal

August 15 - Royal Oak Music Theatre - Royal Oak, MI

August 16 - The Eastern - Atlanta

August 18 - First Avenue - Minneapolis

August 19 - Metro - Chicago

August 20 - Metro - Chicago

August 22 - The Pabst Theatre - Milwaukee

August 23 - Paradise Rock Club - Boston

August 25 - The Fillmore Silver Spring - Silver Spring, MD

August 26 - Union Transfer - Philadelphia

August 27 - Terminal 5 - New York

August 29 - The Van Buren - Phoenix

August 30 - Mohawk - Austin

August 31 - Mohawk - Austin

September 2 - House Of Blues Houston - Houston

September 3 - House Of Blues Dallas - Dallas

September 5 - Ogden Theatre - Denver

September 6 - Humphreys Concerts by the Bay - San Diego

September 8 - The Theatre At Ace Hotel - Los Angeles

September 9 - The Theatre At Ace Hotel - Los Angeles

September 10 - The Warfield - San Francisco

September 12 - Crystal Ballroom - Portland

September 13 - The Showbox - Seattle

September 14 - Commodore Ballroom - Vancouver

