Peter Jackson’s ‘The Beatles: Get Back’ documentary now a 6-hour Disney+ series

Lord of the Rings director Peter Jackson's documentary The Beatles: Get Back is headed to streaming this fall. Variety reports that the film, which was created from the nearly 60 hours of unused footage shot for Michael Lindsay-Hogg's documentary Let it Be, which had originally been announced as a theatrical release, will premiere in three separate two-hour episodes, on November 25, 26 and 27, 2021, and exclusively on Disney+.

"As a huge Beatles fan myself, I am absolutely thrilled that Disney+ will be the home for this extraordinary documentary series by the legendary filmmaker Peter Jackson," Bob Iger, Executive Chairman and Chairman of the Board at The Walt Disney Company, said in a statement. "This phenomenal collection of never-before-seen footage offers an unprecedented look at the close camaraderie, genius songwriting, and indelible impact of one of the most iconic and culturally influential bands of all time, and we can’t wait to share The Beatles: Get Back with fans around the world."

"In many respects, Michael Lindsay-Hogg’s remarkable footage captured multiple storylines," Jackson said. "The story of friends and of individuals. It is the story of human frailties and of a divine partnership. It is a detailed account of the creative process, with the crafting of iconic songs under pressure, set amid the social climate of early 1969. But it’s not nostalgia – it’s raw, honest, and human. Over six hours, you’ll get to know The Beatles with an intimacy that you never thought possible."

"I’m very grateful to The Beatles, Apple Corps and Disney for allowing me to present this story in exactly the way it should be told," Jackson continued. "I’ve been immersed in this project for nearly three years, and I’m very excited that audiences around the world will finally be able to see it."

Watch a five minute preview of the film, which Jackson describes as "not a trailer" and "not a 'sequence' from the film. It's more of a montage...that gives you a sense of the spirit of the film," below.

