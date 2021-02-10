Peter Murphy announces solo album vinyl reissues, box set & rarities comp

Goth icons Bauhaus saw their catalog get new vinyl reissues for the band's 40th anniversary, and now frontman Peter Murphy's first five solo albums are getting new vinyl reissues this year via Beggars Arkive.

Those include 1989's Deep, which was one of the biggest Modern Rock/college radio hits of that year and features his biggest solo hit, "Cuts You Up" (which nearly cracked the Top 40), as well as "Strange Kind of Love" and "The Line Between the Devil's Teeth (And That Which Cannot Be Repeat)." There's also 1986's Should the World Fall Apart (produced by 4AD founder Ivo Watts-Russell), 1988's Love Hysteria (with 120 Minutes hit "All Night Long"), 1992's Holy Smoke (featuring "The Sweetest Drop”) and 1995's Cascade (featuring single "The Scarlet Thing in You").

April 10 will see the vinyl reissues of Should the World Fall Apart on blue vinyl, and Love Hysteria on indigo vinyl ("Indigo Eyes" was a single on that record); May 7 is the Deep reissue on clear vinyl and Holy Smoke on "clear and black smoke blend" vinyl; and June 25 is the Cascade reissue on double scarlett vinyl (and includes four bonus track).

There's also a new rarities album, The Last and Only Star, that will be out June 25, featuring 10 tracks including the alternate version of "A Strange Kind of Love," the "rave edit" of "The Sweetest Drop," "I've Got a Miniature Secret Camera," and more.

You can also get all of those as part of a limited edition box set (500 copies) that features artwork designed by Chris Bigg of 4AD's in-house design company v23. You can preorder the box set and the individual vinyl reissues now.

You can check out the tracklist and artwork for The Last and Only Star, and watch a few of Peter Murphy's videos, below.

In other news: Bauhaus' reunion tour is likely postponed till 2022.

The Last and Only Star tracklist:

A1: Final Solution (Club Mix 2)

A2: The Light Pours Out Of Me (Original Version)

A3: Tale Of The Tongue (Single Edit)

A4: I’ve Got A Miniature Secret Camera

A5: Strange Kind Of Love (Remix Edit Version)

B1: Cool Cool Breeze

B2: The Sweetest Drop (Rave Edit)

B3: Groovy Place

B4: Wish

B5: Jemal (Version 2)

