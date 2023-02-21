Peter Murphy joining 2023 Celebrating Bowie tour w/ Adrian Belew & more

The 2023 edition of the Celebrating David Bowie tour has been announced, with Bauhaus frontman Peter Murphy as lead vocalist on the North American leg, which starts April 4 in Houston. “Such a surprise to be invited to celebrate Bowie in this outing, and alongside a great lineup,” Murphy said in a statement. “So enticing to play the part.” Bauhaus famously covered "Ziggy Stardust" as a single, and Murphy has done whole Bowie sets before.

The 2023 Celebrating David Bowie lineup, curated by guitarist Scrote, includes guitarist Adrian Belew, who played on Bowie's Lodger and toured with him a few times, along with Royston Langdon (Spacehog), A Perfect Circle's Matt McJunkins and Jeff Friedl, saxophonist Ron Dziubla, and guitarist Eric Schermerhorn. This year's tour will "interpret Bowie’s greatest hits with a special emphasis on Bowie’s Ziggy Stardust proto punk era, his Berlin trilogy records (Low, Heroes, and Lodger) and his later Trent Reznor infused years."

Dates include a NYC show at Staten Island's St. George Theatre on April 22. Tickets for all shows on sale Friday, February 24 at 10 AM local time. All dates are listed below.

Murphy was supposed to tour with Bauhaus last year, but those dates were canceled so he could enter rehab. No word on rescheduled dates, but the rest of his Bauhaus bandmates (Daniel Ash, David J and Kevin Haskins) have reunited Love & Rockets for shows this year.

Adrian Belew will also be out this year with Talking Heads' Jerry Harrison, performing Heads' classic Remain in Light.

Celebrating David Bowie - 2023 Tour Dates

4/5 – Houston, TX @ House of Blues

4/6 – New Orleans, LA @ House of Blues

4/8 – St. Petersburg, FL @ Mahaffey Theater

4/9 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL @ Parker Playhouse

4/11 – Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse

4/12 – Chattanooga, TN @ Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Auditorium

4/14 – Virginia Beach, VA @ Sandler Center

4/15 – Westbury, NY @ NYCB Theatre

4/16 – Red Bank, NJ @ Count Basie Center for the Arts

4/17 – Englewood, NJ @ Bergen PAC

4/18 – Glenside, PA @ Keswick Theatre

4/20 – Ridgefield, CT @ Ridgefield Playhouse

4/21 – Lynn, MA @ Lynn Auditorium

4/22 – Staten Island, NY @ St. George Theatre

4/23 – Washington, DC @ The Hamilton

4/25 – Munhall, PA @ Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall

4/26 – Cincinnati, OH @ Taft Theatre

4/28 – Grand Prairie, TX @ Texas Trust CU Theatre

4/29 – Tulsa, OK @ Tulsa Theater

4/30 – San Antonio, TX @ HEB Performance Hall

5/2 – Phoenix, AZ @ Celebrity Theatre

5/4 – Anaheim, CA @ City National Grove of Anaheim

5/5 – San Francisco, CA @ The Regency Ballroom

5/7 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater

5/8 – Tacoma, WA @ Temple Theatre