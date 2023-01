I really hope this Friday the 13th redesign of Type O Negative's official website is a joke (possibly even by a hacker). Their website's been missing for a few weeks actually. The last strange pink incarnation can be seen in Google's cache.

Type O postponed their tour this past fall due to Peter's failing health. They never said exactly what was wrong with him. Then this.

Probably a joke. Maybe a hacker. Not really funny.