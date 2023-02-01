Petite Noir announces new LP ‘MotherFather,’ shares “Blurry” feat. Sampa The Great

Genre-evasive artist Petite Noir has announced his long-awaited new album, MotherFather, coming out April 14 via Roya (pre-order). It follows his 2015 LP La Vie Est Belle/Life Is Beautiful. Petite Noir says of the new album, “It’s about going through the darkness. But it’s also about rebirth. Because the dark times are needed for us to grow.” The album is subtitled "The darkness is comforting sometimes." Check out the artwork and tracklist for MotherFather below.

The announcement of MotherFather comes alongside the release of single "Blurry," featuring Sampa The Great. "Blurry" is a slow burn, full of cool and confident lyrics and melodies at a languid tempo. Petite Noir explains:

'Blurry' is a song about growth in love. Being ready to take that next step whether it means being together or apart. Sometimes the best thing you can do is just move forward with your life solo. Choosing you above all. Being the best you.. because no one will! It was super special to work with my sister Sampa. She is one of a kind and our energy’s gravitate towards each other! Naturally!

Sampa The Great adds, “I felt soo honoured to be able to work with Petite Noir. I’ve looked up to him and his music for a while and I’m truly inspired by his courage in paving the way for alternative musicians in Africa who feel like they don’t fit into one genre or one style.” Listen to "Blurry" below.

The album also features recent singles "Simple Things" (ft. Theo Croker) and "Numbers," and you can hear those below too.

Petit Noir, MotherFather loading...

Petite Noir — MotherFather Tracklist

01. 777

02. Blurry (feat. Sampa The Great)

03. Numbers

04. Concrete Jungle

05. Skit

06. Finding Paradise

07. Simple Things (feat. Theo Croker)

08. Best One

09. Love Is War

10. Play