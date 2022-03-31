Petrol Girls announce new album ‘Baby,’ share new song “Clowns”

UK/Austria punk/post-hardcore band Petrol Girls have announced their third album, Baby, due June 24 via Hassle Records (pre-order). It features recent singles "Baby, I Had An Abortion" and "Fight For Our Lives," along with the sneering new ripper "Clowns." Here's some background on this one, via press release:

Says vocalist Ren Aldridge: "Clowns really showcases the vibe & musical direction of a lot of the record. It’s playful, a bit unhinged and built on a repetitive riff. It was so much fun to write together.” “Clowns” began with a lot of comedic placeholders riffing on “Stuck in the Middle With You” by Stealers Wheel (“We are the clowns from the left / But they ain’t joking on the right”) that ended up staying in. “I was like, wait a minute, I can actually just rewrite these lyrics and make them fit this with a political twist on it,” Aldridge laughs. “It started off as a joke, but I do actually think there’s political weight to what I'm trying to say there.”

"Clowns" comes with a live-in-studio video, and you can watch that and stream all three singles from the LP below...

Tracklist

1. Scraps

2. Preachers

3. Feed My Fire

4. Baby, I Had An Abortion

5. Clowns

6. Unsettle

7. Fight For Our Lives (ft. Janey Starling)

8. Violent By Design

9. One Or The Other

10. Sick & Tired

11. Bones