Pg.lost (mem Cult of Luna) prep new album (watch the video for new song “Suffering”)

Pg.lost -- the long-running Swedish post-metal band whose bassist Kristian Karlsson has also played keys in Cult of Luna since 2015, and whose drummer Martin Hjertstedt used to be one of the Nameless Ghouls in Ghost -- will release their new album Oscillate on November 20 via Pelagic Records (pre-order). The album was recorded by the band and mixed by Kristian's Cult of Luna bandmate Magnus Lindberg, and speaking about the process, Kristian said, "On the previous records we have always tried to make it very basic and clean when it comes to production, not too many overdubs or add-ons. This time was more about not thinking about that at all. We don't try to over analyse our records -- it always starts with one or two songs and they often set the mood of the rest of the writing process. I think this album has more layers to it -- you hear new things every time you listen."

The band recently released the soaring, seven-minute lead single "E22," and we're now premiering the equally epic, six-minute "Suffering" and its video (filmed and edited by Mats Ek, who's also worked with Myrkur). If you're unfamiliar, Pelagic compares Pg.lost to MONO, Explosions in the Sky and Godspeed You! Black Emperor but says they're also influenced by Big Thief, Neurosis, krautrock, Coil, and the ambient music of Fennesz or Tim Hecker, and that should give you a pretty good idea of what to expect. This is heavy, intense, climactic, beautiful music, and Pg.lost know exactly how to suck you in and keep you enthralled.

Of the new song, the band says: "'Suffering': A dark, slow and dreamy journey. A feeling of heaviness but still something hopeful. It is, in our opinion, the most cinematic song on the record. Which made it an obvious choice to make a video for." The video matches the song well, as you can see and hear for yourself below.

And in case you missed it, here's the first single:

Tracklist

01. Oscillate

02. E22

03. Mindtrip

04. Shelter

05. Suffering

06. Waves

07. Eraser

08. The Headless Man

