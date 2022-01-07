PGH ska-core band Dissidente announce debut LP (new song & exclusive blue vinyl pre-order)

We've teamed with Dissidente on an exclusive transparent blue vinyl variant of their anticipated debut album 'The War On Two Fronts,' limited to 100 copies. Pre-order it here, or as a bundle with our Abraskadabra exclusive, or as a bundle with both of those records and the Kill Lincoln/Less Than Jake split.

Pittsburgh band Dissidente left a big mark on political ska-core with their great 2017 debut EP Frontline, and in the time since then, they put out the new single "45" and contributed the rocksteady-tinged "Atlantis" to Bad Time Records' The Shape of Ska Punk to Come: Volume II. Now, almost five years after the release of their EP, they're finally set to release their debut full-length album, The War on Two Fronts, which arrives February 11 via Bad Time. It includes "45" and re-recordings of three of Frontline's four songs, and it also includes the just-released "Corvid." It's a fired-up rager that's clearly inspired by the state of the world ("our human nature isn’t natural, it’s cruel"), and if you're into stuff like Leftover Crack, Propagandhi, and Anti-Flag, you should definitely give this a spin. Check it out below.

We've also teamed up with Dissidente on a transparent blue vinyl variant of the album, limited to just 100 copies. Pre-order yours now while they last (separately or in a discounted bundle). They look like this:

You can also pick up Dissidente's new album as a reduced price bundle with their Bad Time Records labelmates Abraskadabra's new album Make Yourself At Home on limited-to-100 gold vinyl (order here), or as a bundle featuring both of those albums and last year's Less Than Jake/Kill Lincoln split (order here).

Tracklist

1. 45

2. A Nation of Wolves

3. Colossus

4. Black Bloc

5. Поколения

6. Corvid

7. Куй Железо Пока Горячо

8. ...

9. Reproductive Reichs

10. Amputee

11. Steeples

12. Labor Day

13. Of Heads or Houses

14. 12/27/18