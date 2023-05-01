Pharrell’s Something In The Water cancelled day 3 due to weather, will shift dates next year

Pharrell's hometown fest Something In The Water made its return to Virginia Beach over the weekend--a long awaited event delayed by the pandemic, and pulled from the city after Pharrell's cousin was killed by local police in 2021. Pharrell brought out several guests during his headlining "Pharrell's Phriends" set on the second day of the fest (April 29), including a surprise appearance by Diddy alongside Busta Rhymes. Together, the three artists performed Bad Boy favorites "Pass The Ciroc," "Finna Get Loose," and "All About The Benjamins." Check out fan-shot photos and videos below.

Something In The Water was impeded by rain all weekend, with Day 1 on Friday getting a delayed start. Day 3, April 30, was cancelled due to more inclement weather, including a lightning storm and tornado watch. Pharrell shared on Twitter his gratitude for the fans and festival workers, and announced his intent to shift the dates for next year to avoid the rain. His full statement reads:

Dearest Virginia,

We are the best. These past few days [of Something in the Water] have been the best.

Even during this Tornado Watch and Lightning Storm right now as I type, we are the best.

Thank you for giving the folks that travel here that energy and that LOVE that only we can give.

Thank you to our partners, the vendors, production, policemen, firemen, the city council, the mayor and all who volunteered.

The spirit here was felt everywhere!

Next year we will shift the dates because this rain ain’t playing, but we will be!

Next year, more acts, more merch, more food… just more!

Continued blessings and favor to you all,

Pharrell

The weekend also featured performances by Doechii, The Kid LAROI, Black Sherif, Kaytranada, Lola Brooke (who brought out Latto, returning the favor from Coachella), Coi Leray, Jonas Brothers, Kid Cudi, and more. Scheduled for Day 3 were 100 Gecs, Lil Uzi Vert, Nile Rogers & Chic, Grace Jones, Aminé, Masego, Flo Milli, Chika, Saucy Santana, Wu-Tang Clan, and more.