Phil Ashley, keyboardist for Kiss, Mick Jagger, Aerosmith & more, RIP

Keyboardist Phil Asley -- who has performed with Mick Jagger, Kiss, Cher, Debbie Harry, Joe Satriani, Chicago, Foreigner, Billy Idol, Aerosmith, Yoko Ono, and several others -- passed away on July 10 at age 65. Cause of death is not yet known.

His family confirmed the news, writing, "We are heartbroken at the passing of Philip Ashley. A loving father, husband & partner, a wonderful friend and passionately talented musician. We would love to use this page for everyone to share memories, thoughts, photos, & videos. We hope to honor his life next year with a memorial service - details to come."

Kiss' Paul Stanley was among those to pay tribute:

As was Joe Satriani:

Rest in peace, Phil.

Watch videos for some of the singles Phil played on...