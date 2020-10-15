Phil Collins issues cease-and-desist to Trump for using “In the Air Tonight” at rally

Phil Collins is the latest artist to speak out against Donald Trump for using his song at a campaign rally. Specifically, Trump used Phil's 1981 smash "In the Air Tonight" at a rally in Iowa on Wednesday night right before he took the stage. "Yes we are well aware of the Trump campaign’s use of this song and we have already issued a ‘cease and desist’ letter via our lawyers who continue to monitor the situation," a representative for Collins told Consequence of Sound.

Even if he had gotten permission, using a song titled "In the Air Tonight" during a global airborne pandemic is a questionable choice, but we are talking about Donald Trump.

Collins joins Neil Young, The Animals' Eric Burdon, John Fogerty , the Leonard Cohen estate, The Village People, and more in the list of artists who have expressed displeasure at Trump using their songs.