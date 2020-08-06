Phil Elverum streaming the first Microphones album in 17 years with new short film

UPDATE (8/7): The album is out now and you can also read our interview with Phil.

--

Original post...

Phil Elverum (Mount Eerie, The Microphones) is officially releasing his first album under the name The Microphones, Microphones in 2020, on Friday (8/7) via his own P.W. Elverum & Sun label, but first you can hear the whole thing as part of a just-released accompanying short film. The album is one 44-minute song, and in it, Phil muses on the very idea of being "The Microphones," a name he retired in 2003, which -- although he has continued to release many beloved albums as Mount Eerie -- still holds a special place in many fans' hearts.

"There is too much focus on the title of a thing," Phil told us in an interview that we'll be publishing on Friday (update: read here). "Ideally, we can just make stuff without a title for it and without an identity for it. Things can just rest on their own merit, but that's too idealistic [laughs] and impossible."

Watch and listen to the new album/short film at the P.W. Elverum & Sun YouTube.