Phil Elverum teaching a songwriting workshop on Zoom

Phil Elverum ( The Microphones, Mount Eerie) will be teaching a songwriting workshop over Zoom this fall. "Music With Voice" meets four consecutive Sundays (October 30 and November 6, 13, and 20), with two sessions each day to accommodate different time zones, and recorded lectures will also be available. Elverum will be giving lectures and holding live Q&As at each class, and there will also be weekly song-sharing sessions. Here's more from him about the workshop:

Anyone who would call themselves a ‘songwriter’ is just saying that they're deliberately trying to get better at doing the thing that everyone is already doing, to pry open the access to that deep mine of ideas, to smooth the raw mess into something fine, to make a vivid glowing berry. We all have it, this mine, but it takes effort and focus to bring these things forth in their most powerful form.

In this class I'll try to help all of this happen. It starts with creating a space, an actual workspace but also a mind space. In this space we can notice what comes up on its own. If we do it right it will be messy and embarrassing. From this mess we'll work on recognizing what floats, what could grow. We'll nourish it and gently hone it into something sharp and strong, a song that works really well. Then it might seem clear what to do with it. How to play it, what's its voice?, how to clothe it in sounds. The whole time I'll be giving examples of ideas to consider from my own work and the work of others throughout history. I'm no expert so I'll be speaking from my own self-taught perspective, giving my personal experience and opinion. We'll see where it goes.

Some topics to be covered:

- starting from scratch, change your life so that songs will come

- recognizing the door, grabbing useful ideas

- what even is music? the spectrum of voices

- should you sing in a fake British accent?

- blank listening, production and maintaining an idiot's ear

–– Phil Elverum