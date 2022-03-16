Phil Lesh announces 2022 “Phil-o-Ween” Capitol Theatre residency

The Grateful Dead's Phil Lesh is bringing his annual "Phil-o-Ween" October residency back to Port Chester, NY's Capitol Theatre this year. The dates for the shows, which mark Phil's 100 show anniversary at the venue, have been announced: they'll happen October 14-16, October 21-23, and October 28, 29 and 31. Tickets go on sale Friday, March 25 at 12 PM ET, with a venue presale starting Thursday, March 24 at 10 PM ET.

The "friends" who will join Phil are still to be announced; last year, they included members of Dawes, Bonny Light Horseman, "the Q," Joe Russo, and more.

--

