Phil Lesh announces 83rd birthday shows at Capitol Theatre

The Grateful Dead's Phil Lesh has announced the 2023 edition of his annual birthday shows at The Capitol Theatre in Port Chester. This run celebrates his 83rd birthday and it goes down March 15, 17, 18, and 19 with an array of guests, including Rick Mitarotonda, John Medeski, Grahame Lesh, Nicki Bluhm (3/17-19), James Casey, Natalie Cressman (3/15), Jennifer Hartswick (3/15), Katie Jacoby (3/17-19), and John Molo. Tickets go on sale January 27 at 10 AM with presales starting January 25 at 10 AM.

Phil also has upcoming shows in Denver and Chicago, and will appear at the Grateful Dead-focused Skull & Roses Festival in California in April and Echoland Music Festival in Florida in May. All dates below.

Phil Lesh -- 2023 Tour Dates

2/4 Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom

2/5 Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom

3/11 Chicago, IL @ The Salt Shed

3/12 Chicago, IL @ The Salt Shed

3/15-19 Port Chester, NY @ Capitol Theatre

4/22 Ventura, CA @ Skull & Roses Festival

5/11 Live Oak Trailer Park, FL @ Echoland Music Festival