Phil Lesh & Friends announce 9-show October run at Capitol Theatre

The Grateful Dead's Phil Lesh had planned to celebrate his 80th birthday last year with a three night stand at Port Chester's Capitol Theater in March of 2020. The pandemic caused those to be postponed a couple times, and they're now going to happen as this year's "Phil-o-Ween" run over Halloween Weekend. If you're still holding tickets for the original dates, March 13, 2020 tickets will be honored on 10/29, March 14, 2020 tickets will be honored on 10/30, and March 15, 2020 tickets will be honored at 10/31.

You may also recall that Phil-O-Ween 2019 was postponed as he was recovering from back surgery, and if you're still holding onto those tickets, 10/31/2019 tickets are now good for 10/29/2021, 11/1/2019 tickets are now good for 10/30/2021, and 11/2/2019 tickets are now good for 10/31/2021.

Refunds are available if you can't make it, but they will not be able to do exchanges.

Phil-O-Ween is just one of THREE three-show runs Phil Lesh & Friends will be doing at Capitol Theater in October: he's also playing October 11-13 and 18-20. Tickets for those six shows go on sale Friday, June 11 at noon with presales starting June 10 at 10 AM.

In other news, Dead & Company will be on tour starting in August.

--

Grateful Dead Studio Albums Ranked Worst to Best