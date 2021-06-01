Philly black/sludge metal band Witching release new single “A Piece Of My Story Dies With Them”

Philly's Witching combine atmospheric sludge metal, harsh black metal, dizzying prog, and more on their intense new song "A Piece Of My Story Dies With Them." "[The song] is to some extent, a heartbreaking song about craving a truth you will never discover," vocalist Jacqui Powell told No Echo. "It is about the darkness that follows when you learn that the key to that truth has passed on, the truth remaining locked forever. The music goes though a cycle of movements, resembling the experiences of the stages of the grief process." Watch the video below...