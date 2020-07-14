Philly comedian Meechie Hoe shot & killed; Meek Mill, Questlove & others react

Philadelphia sketch comedian and Instagram personality Meechie Hoe was reportedly shot and killed on Monday (7/13) night, and fellow Philly natives such as Meek Mill, Questlove, and Philadelphia Eagles safety Will Parks have paid tribute. Heavy reports:

Sketch comedian Meechie Hoe was shot and killed on Monday night, July 13, in Philadelphia, his brother confirmed on Tuesday morning. His brother shared a news article about the homicide on Facebook. Although Meechie’s identity isn’t revealed in the news article, his brother confirmed in the comments that it was about him. The comedian was 25 years old. Heavy reached out to the Philadelphia police department for more information about that shooting. They said in an emailed statement that they responded to a report of a person shot around 11:25 p.m. near 5th Street and Roosevelt Boulevard in the Olney area of Philadelphia. They found “a 25 year old male victim in the passenger seat of a black Nissan Altima that had crashed into a traffic control device. The victim was suffering from gunshot wounds to the arm and chest. Police transported the victim to Albert Einstein Medical Center where he was pronounced at 11:34 p.m. The driver of the vehicle was transported to Temple University Hospital by Medic personnel with a minor injury to his arm.” According to an ABC6 article about the same incident, police said someone walked up to the car when it was stopped at a red light and opened fire. The driver then drove about 100 feet before hitting a pole and coming to a stop. No arrests have been made and police have not recovered a weapon at this time, Heavy learned. An investigation is ongoing.

Earlier this year, Basketball Wives star Sundy Carter responded to a video Meechie released of Carter performing oral sex on him, alleging that she was drugged and taken advantage of. In a now-deleted Instagram post that Madame Noire posted, Carter wrote, "The video that was released by Meechie to Amber was all a ploy to to sabotage me. Meechie failed to mention that he drugged me as in laced my drink in the lobby & was able to get me to my room. As far as anything besides what you saw didn’t take place & if so release the entire footage!"

Meechie denied the accusation that he drugged her, and accused her of "slandering his name."

See the aforementioned tributes: