Philly hardcore band Action News (Jesus Piece, Nothing, Creepoid, Fixation) share 2 songs off debut EP

Action News is a new Philly hardcore band fronted by Patrick Troxell (Lovelorn, ex-Creepoid) that also features Jesus Piece vocalist/Nothing bassist Aaron Heard, Mikey Bifolco (Fixation, Drowse, Chemical Fix), Jordan Berk (World Below, Rock Bottom, Ten Ton Hammer, Sunburster), and Jeff Barow, and as Stereogum points out, their debut EP Failed State arrives July 1 (pre-order). They're currently streaming two tracks, the title track and another called "God don't see under the El," and both are absolute rippers, gnarly and aggressive but with a crisp, accessible sound. Do yourself a favor and listen to both below.

Tracklist

1. Eternal Optimist

2. Bad Peace

3. Dennis Wilson

4. God don't see under the El

5. Cut Deep

6. Concrete Soul

7. Failed State