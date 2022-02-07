Philly indie folk band Sadurn announce debut LP for Run For Cover (stream a track)

Sadurn started out as the solo project of Genevieve DeGroot, and it since evolved into a full band who are now set to release their debut full-length album Radiator on May 6 via Run For Cover (pre-order). The album was recorded in a secluded cabin in the Poconos, and the rustic indie folk of lead single "snake" does indeed sound like something removed from the modern world. If you're into the slightly twangy side of stuff like Waxahatchee and Big Thief, you'll probably like this too. Listen and watch the video below.

Sadurn have an upcoming hometown show on April 10 at PhilaMOCA with Deer Scout, Shannen Moser, and Ther (who Sadurn released a split with in 2019). More shows TBA.

Sadurn loading...

Tracklist

1. snake

2. moses kill

3. golden arm

4. lunch

5. special power

6. the void / Madison

7. white shirt

8. radiator

9. ice pick

10. <---< p>