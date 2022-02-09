Philly indie/emo band The Insides prep debut LP for Refresh Records (stream a track)

Philly trio The Insides will release their debut album Curse at the Sun, Cry Over Rain on April 7 via Refresh Records. Along with the announcement, we're premiering lead single "In My Way," a very catchy indie/emo/punk song that kinda reminds me of Charmer-era Tigers Jaw.

The band's Ian Gallagher says, "Curse At The Sun, Cry Over Rain is the first full length album. It was written all throughout the emotional rollercoaster of 2020. As terrible as the year felt, we used the pandemic to really hone in on our sound and band as a whole. The three of us rented a house in deep Pennsylvania, started with a few demos, and ended up with ten brand new songs that, for us, just fit so well together. During a time when there was very little hope, and a lot of uncertainty, we started viewing these songs as a way to find hope in anything."

Listen to the new song below...