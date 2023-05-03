Philly Music Fest announces 2023 lineup (Kurt Vile, Tigers Jaw, Algernon Cadwallader, more)

The city-wide Philly Music Fest has announced the lineup of its 2023 edition, happening October 9-15 across six independent venues: Ardmore Music Hall, World Cafe Live, Milkboy, Johnny Brenda's, Underground Arts, and Solar Myth. Tickets for all shows go on sale Friday, May 5 at 10am.

This year's lineup is headlined by Kurt Vile & The Violators and Marian Hill, and also features Mo Lowda & The Humble, Tigers Jaw, Algernon Cadwallader, Charlie Hall, Sadurn, Gladie, Knifeplay, Trap Rabbit, Ryan Gilfillian, Chris Forsyth, Julia Pratt, Purling Hiss, Schoolly D, Emily Robb, Grocer, Huey The Cosmonaut, Church Girls, Sophie Coran, Yowler, Florry, The Cheddar Boys, and Moustapha Noumbissi. Check out the poster and schedule by day and venue below.

PHILLY MUSIC FEST: 2023 SCHEDULE

10/09 Kurt Vile, Schoolly D, Emily Robb - Ardmore Music Hall

10/10 Kurt Vile, Purling Hiss, Florry - Ardmore Music Hall

10/11 Marian Hill, Sadurn, Trap Rabbit, Ryan Gilfillian, Julia Pratt, Sophie Coran - World Cafe Live

10/12 Tigers Jaw, Yowler - Johnny Brenda's

10/13 Mo Lowda & The Humble, Grocer, The Cheddar Boys, Moustapha Noumbissi - Milkboy on Chestnut

10/14 Algernon Cadwallader, Kinfeplay, Church Girls, Huey, the Cosmonaut - Underground Arts

10/15 Charlie Hall, Chris Forsyth - Solar Myth