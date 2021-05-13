Philly Music Fest announces in-person 2021 edition w/ Menzingers, Hop Along, more

After going virtual in 2020 due to COVID, Philadelphia, PA's Philly Music Fest has announced its in-person return for 2021, happening on October 6-10, 2021 at various venues, including World Café Live, Johnny Brenda’s, Milkboy, REC Philly and Ardmore Music Hall. "Look, last year was tough, but we innovated and donated over $100,000 to musicians, venue staff and music education, through our virtual festival and micro-grant campaign," founder and curator Greg Seltzer says. "We’re super proud of that, but getting back into venues and having our community safely gather together in-person - the excitement is incredible and we’ve worked hard to ensure that our 2021 lineup matches the enthusiasm."

The Menzingers, Hop Along, Alex G, Spirit of the Beehive, Control Top, Queen of Jeans, Moor Mother, Son Little, Irreversible Entanglements, and Moor Jewelry are among the artists scheduled to perform, and in addition to live music there are two "bolt-on" events. One, PMF’s Tech Tour, happens on Thursday, October 7 at Guru Technologies in Center City. It's free and open to the public, and will feature "panel discussions on startup, venture capital and tech topics, along with a diverse array of bands playing before, after and in-between the panel discussions." The second, Inside Hustle, happens at World Cafe Live on Saturday, October 9, and is "a series of panel discussions featuring music industry professionals that conveys content regarding the business and industry of music in Philadelphia."

Tickets for the fest's shows go on sale today (5/13) at 10 AM ET. See the schedule below.

PHILLY MUSIC FEST 2021 SCHEDULE

Wednesday 10/6 - World Cafe Live

Alex G

Spirit of the Beehive

Moor Mother

Irreversible Entanglements

Moor Jewelry

Thursday 10/7 - Johnny Brenda's

Hop Along

Annonxl

Lunch

Friday 10/8 -Milkboy

Son Little

Stella Ruze

Kelsey Cork and the Swigs

Friday 10/8 - REC Philly

Ivy Sole

Barney Cortez

Moses Mosima

Saturday 10/9 - Ardmore Music Hall

The Menzingers

Control Top

Highnoon

Saturday 10/10 - Ardmore Music Hall

The Menzingers

Queen of Jeans

West Philadelphia Orchestra