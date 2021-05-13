Philly Music Fest announces in-person 2021 edition w/ Menzingers, Hop Along, more
After going virtual in 2020 due to COVID, Philadelphia, PA's Philly Music Fest has announced its in-person return for 2021, happening on October 6-10, 2021 at various venues, including World Café Live, Johnny Brenda’s, Milkboy, REC Philly and Ardmore Music Hall. "Look, last year was tough, but we innovated and donated over $100,000 to musicians, venue staff and music education, through our virtual festival and micro-grant campaign," founder and curator Greg Seltzer says. "We’re super proud of that, but getting back into venues and having our community safely gather together in-person - the excitement is incredible and we’ve worked hard to ensure that our 2021 lineup matches the enthusiasm."
The Menzingers, Hop Along, Alex G, Spirit of the Beehive, Control Top, Queen of Jeans, Moor Mother, Son Little, Irreversible Entanglements, and Moor Jewelry are among the artists scheduled to perform, and in addition to live music there are two "bolt-on" events. One, PMF’s Tech Tour, happens on Thursday, October 7 at Guru Technologies in Center City. It's free and open to the public, and will feature "panel discussions on startup, venture capital and tech topics, along with a diverse array of bands playing before, after and in-between the panel discussions." The second, Inside Hustle, happens at World Cafe Live on Saturday, October 9, and is "a series of panel discussions featuring music industry professionals that conveys content regarding the business and industry of music in Philadelphia."
Tickets for the fest's shows go on sale today (5/13) at 10 AM ET. See the schedule below.
PHILLY MUSIC FEST 2021 SCHEDULE
Wednesday 10/6 - World Cafe Live
Alex G
Spirit of the Beehive
Moor Mother
Irreversible Entanglements
Moor Jewelry
Thursday 10/7 - Johnny Brenda's
Hop Along
Annonxl
Lunch
Friday 10/8 -Milkboy
Son Little
Stella Ruze
Kelsey Cork and the Swigs
Friday 10/8 - REC Philly
Ivy Sole
Barney Cortez
Moses Mosima
Saturday 10/9 - Ardmore Music Hall
The Menzingers
Control Top
Highnoon
Saturday 10/10 - Ardmore Music Hall
The Menzingers
Queen of Jeans
West Philadelphia Orchestra