Philly musician Roger Segal (Trashlight Vision, Sorry and the Sinatras) killed in stabbing at 49

Roger Segal of the Philadelphia rock bands Trashlight Vision and Sorry and the Sinatras was found stabbed to death in a Wawa parking lot in South Philly on Monday (2/14) morning, CBS3 Philly reports. He was 49.

Woolly Mammoth Sports Bar owner Chris McNichol told CBS3 that Segal worked the day shift on Sunday, stuck around to watch the Super Bowl, and then "seemingly" stopped at the South Philly Wawa on Christopher Columbus Boulevard around 4 AM. Police say he was found inside a black car around 5 AM, the back window shattered and Segal inside, stabbed in the stomach.

CBS3 reports that law enforcement are still investigating, and that it's not clear at this time if this was a targeted attack or if Segal was in the wrong place at the wrong time.

Chris McNichol also launched a GoFundMe to help Roger's family and loved ones. The page reads, "The Woolly Mammoth has lost our family member Roger Segal to a tragic act of violence. Roger’s life was taken from him in the early hours on Monday February 14th. We are shocked, saddened and angered by this senseless act. Please join us in raising funds to help Roger’s family and loved ones at this very difficult time. We love you Roger. Rest In Peace."

In the CBS3 article, DVT Entertainment's Vince Volz called him "one of the most underrated bassists around." "All the bands wanted to work with him," Volz said. "He could play anything, any time. That was his place up on stage. He was just the guy that was always smiling, telling his stories between music and traveling around. Whatever it took to just make your day better that was him. It was never about him, it was always what you guys were doing."

Roger co-founded Trashlight Vision, which was fronted by Acey Slade (who's currently in the Misfits), in 2004, and they released two EPs and a full-length before breaking up in 2007, at which point Roger formed Sorry and the Sinatras. They released their debut album Highball Roller in 2009, and Roger left the band soon after.

Listen to some of Roger's music and view more tributes below...