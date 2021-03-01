Philly rapper lojii releases ‘taurus_EP’ (listen)

Philly rapper lojii follows up last year's very good lo&behold with a new EP, taurus_EP. It was entirely produced by lo&behold contributor absentavery, who keeps things warm and jazzy which is a perfect fit for lojii's pensive style. The EP is dedicated to his cat Taurus, who he's painted with (by LukeMade) on the artwork. "thank u everybody who helped $ave my lil familiar," lojii writes. "this project is named after her. she made a full recovery. pls accept these loosies as a show of gratitude.

Listen below...