Philly slowcore artist Swim Camp preps new 7″ (stream “Stupid Thing”)

Swim Camp is the musical moniker of Philly musician Tom Morris, who signed to Know Hope Records to release his new two-song 7" Stupid Thing/First Day Back on May 7 (pre-order). We're premiering "Stupid Thing," which is a gorgeous dose of lo-fi slowcore/folk that recalls anything from legends like the late Jason Molina to newer acts like Alex G. Here's what Tom tells us about it:

I used to go to the beach with my family when I was a little kid. One of the things I liked most was digging holes to see what was down there. Usually it was just sand, but sometimes there would be a nice shell or something. I wanted to write a song about that same childish desire to dig and how it has served me as I’ve grown older. I dig at lots of stuff now. I'm trying to look for things that are hard to see.

I wrote this song following a breakup last winter and these lyrics point at my desire to figure out what had happened to me during that time. I fell apart in the relationship and once it had ended, I found that I was starting to feel like myself again. I write music to narrate to myself what has been happening in my life. It’s kind of like a Rorschach test, I guess. I don’t know what’s up until I write about it. The way I write now is the way I used to dig back then.

This song and its counterpart, “First Day Back” fit as a dialogue of sorts and as such made sense to release together on this 7” with Know Hope Records. They were recorded at the same time and in the same manner (directly onto tape at the Headroom in Philadelphia) and felt like kindred spirits in a lot of ways, telling different versions of the same story. Or maybe the same version of the story, but at different points in the arc.