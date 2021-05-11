Phish announce 2021 US Tour

Phish were scheduled to tour last summer, dates that wound up not happening because of COVID. They've rescheduled most of those dates for a run of shows for the summer and fall of 2021 instead. They kick off on July 28 with a show in Rogers, AR, and continue into October, hitting Nashville, Hershey, Atlantic City (August 13-15 at Atlantic City Beach, George WA, Commerce City CO, San Francisco, Phoenix, Inglewood (October 24 at The Forum) and more, wrapping up with a four-night Halloween run in Las Vegas at MGM Grand Garden Arena, October 28-31.

The West Coast dates are new, and include the band's first Arizona show since 2003 and their first Sacramento show since 1996. Ticket requests are open for the newly announced shows, ending on Monday, May 17 at 10AM ET, and remaining tickets then go on general sale beginning Friday 5/21 at 10 AM ET. Tickets for the rescheduled dates, meanwhile, are on sale now, and you can see all dates below.

Stream the latest edition of Phish's "Dinner and a Movie" streaming series, featuring their October 26, 2010 show from Verizon Wireless Arena in Manchester, NH, below.

PHISH: 2021 TOUR

07/28 Walmart AMP, Rogers, AR

07/30 Oak Mountain Amphitheatre, Pelham, AL

07/31 Ameris Bank Amphitheatre, Alpharetta GA

08/01 Ameris Bank Amphitheatre, Alpharetta GA

08/03 Ascend Amphitheater, Nashville, TN

08/04 Ascend Amphitheater, Nashville, TN

08/06 Ruoff Music Center, Noblesville, IN

08/07 Ruoff Music Center, Noblesville, IN

08/08 Ruoff Music Center, Noblesville, IN

08/10 Hersheypark Stadium, Hershey, PA

08/11 Hersheypark Stadium, Hershey, PA

08/13 Atlantic City Beach, Atlantic City, NJ

08/14 Atlantic City Beach, Atlantic City, NJ

08/15 Atlantic City Beach, Atlantic City, NJ

08/27 Gorge Amphitheatre, George, WA

08/28 Gorge Amphitheatre, George, WA

08/29 Gorge Amphitheatre, George, WA

08/31 Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harveys, Stateline, NV

09/01 Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harveys, Stateline, NV

09/03 DICK’S Sporting Goods Park, Commerce City, CO

09/04 DICK’S Sporting Goods Park, Commerce City, CO

09/05 DICK’S Sporting Goods Park, Commerce City, CO

10/15 Golden 1 Center, Sacramento, CA

10/16 Chase Center, San Francisco, CA

10/17 Chase Center, San Francisco, CA

10/19 Matthew Knight Arena, Eugene, OR

10/20 Matthew Knight Arena, Eugene, OR

10/22 Ak-Chin Pavilion, Phoenix, AZ

10/23 North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre, Chula Vista, CA

10/24 The Forum, Inglewood, CA

10/26 Santa Barbara Bowl, Santa Barbara, CA

10/28 MGM Grand Garden Arena, Las Vegas, NV

10/29 MGM Grand Garden Arena, Las Vegas, NV

10/30 MGM Grand Garden Arena, Las Vegas, NV

10/31 MGM Grand Garden Arena, Las Vegas, NV