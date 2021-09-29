Phish announce 2021/2022 New Year’s run at Madison Square Garden, reissuing ‘Joy’ on vinyl

Phish have announced their return to Madison Square Garden with a four-night New Year's run happening from December 29, 2021 - January 1, 2022. A ticket request period is underway now through Monday (10/4) at noon, and tickets go on sale Friday, October 8 at noon.

Phish also have a fall tour coming up, and they're bringing back 'Phish: Riviera Maya' in February 2022. Trey Anastasio Band are on tour now, with two Radio City shows this weekend. All dates are listed below.

In other news, Phish are reissuing their Steve Lillywhite-produced 2009 album, Joy, on vinyl for the first time since its initial pressing. This double-LP "Growing Brighter" edition is pressed on a tri-color mix of vinyl (red, purple and blue) and will be out October 29. You can pre-order it in the BV shop.

Phish -- 2021/2022 Tour Dates

10/15 Golden 1 Center, Sacramento, CA

10/16 Chase Center, San Francisco, CA

10/17 Chase Center, San Francisco, CA

10/19 Matthew Knight Arena, Eugene, OR

10/20 Matthew Knight Arena, Eugene, OR

10/22 Ak-Chin Pavilion, Phoenix, AZ

10/23 North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre, Chula Vista, CA

10/24 The Forum, Inglewood, CA

10/26 Santa Barbara Bowl, Santa Barbara, CA

10/28 MGM Grand Garden Arena, Las Vegas, NV

10/29 MGM Grand Garden Arena, Las Vegas, NV

10/30 MGM Grand Garden Arena, Las Vegas, NV

10/31 MGM Grand Garden Arena, Las Vegas, NV

12/29 Madison Square Garden, New York, NY

12/30 Madison Square Garden, New York, NY

12/31 Madison Square Garden, New York, NY

1/1 Madison Square Garden, New York, NY

2/24-27 Phish: Riviera Maya

Trey Anastasio Band -- 2021 Tour Dates

9/29 – Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE Outdoors

10/1 – Washington, DC – Anthem

10/2 – New York, NY – Radio City Music Hall

10/3 – New York, NY – Radio City Music Hall