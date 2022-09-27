Phish announce 2022 New Year’s Eve run at Madison Square Garden

Phish have announced their annual NYC New Year's Eve run for 2022, happening on December 28 29, 30, and 31 at Madison Square Garden. A ticket request period is underway now through Monday, October 3 at noon, and those who enter will be notified of their ticket status by Wednesday, October 5 at 11:59 PM. Tickets go on sale to the general public starting Friday, October 7 at noon.

Having wrapped up their summer tour earlier this month with four nights in Commerce City, CO, Phish's only other upcoming dates at the moment are in February of 2023, when their Riviera Maya destination concert vacation runs from February 23-26 at the Moon Palace resort in Cancün, Mexico.

Trey Anastasio Band are currently in the midst of a co-headlining tour with Goose, which runs though mid-November.

PHISH: 2022-2023 TOUR

DECEMBER 28 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden

DECEMBER 29 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden

DECEMBER 30 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden

DECEMBER 31 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden

FEBRUARY 23 - Riviera Maya, Cancún, MX - Moon Palace Cancún (SOLD OUT)

FEBRUARY 24 - Riviera Maya, Cancún, MX - Moon Palace Cancún (SOLD OUT)

FEBRUARY 25 - Riviera Maya, Cancún, MX - Moon Palace Cancún (SOLD OUT)

FEBRUARY 26 - Riviera Maya, Cancún, MX - Moon Palace Cancún (SOLD OUT)