Phish announce 2023 Riviera Maya destination concert vacation

Phish have announced the 2023 edition of their annual Riviera Maya concert destination vacation that will happen February 23-26 at the Moon Palace resort in Cancún, Mexico. The weekend will host four "unique Phish shows," including a welcome set on Thursday and and an early evening set to close things out on Sunday.

Tickets for Phish: Riviera Maya 2023 go on sale Wednesday, July 13 at 1 PM Eastern, with a presale for previous Riviera Maya attendees starting July 12 at 1 PM Eastern. Here's more about the event and the resort:

Phish: Riviera Maya is an all-inclusive concert vacation featuring four nights of Phish performing on the beach in one of the most beautiful parts of the world, including a welcome set on Thursday night and a special early evening start time on Sunday. The concerts take place at Moon Palace Cancún, an all-inclusive resort situated on a mile-long stretch of white sand, featuring breathtaking landscapes, a signature 27-hole golf course and perfectly manicured pools scattered throughout the property. Each resort property at Moon Palace boasts a variety of restaurants, bars and daily activities, all included in your package price. Spend your days lounging on the beach, relaxing by the pool, or exploring the Yucatan Peninsula on one of our many off-site adventures!

Head to the Riviera Maya website for more info.

Meanwhile, Phish's 2022 summer tour starts July 14 in Mansfield, MA and includes stops at Bethel, NY's Bethel Woods Center for the Arts on July 22 & 23, Long Island's Jones Beach on July 26 & 27, and three nights in Atlantic City on August 5-7. All dates are listed, along with video from this year's Riviera Maya show, below.

Phish played four nights at NYC's Madison Square Garden in April.

Phish- Riviera Maya 2023 loading...

Phish - 2022/2023 Tour Dates

July 14 - Xfinity Center - Mansfield, MA

July 15 - Xfinity Center - Mansfield, MA

July 16 - Maine Savings Amphitheatre - Bangor, ME

July 19 - TD Pavilion at the Mann - Philadelphia, PA

July 20 - TD Pavilion at the Mann - Philadelphia, PA

July 22 - Bethel Woods Center for the Arts - Bethel, NY

July 23 - Bethel Woods Center for the Arts - Bethel, NY

July 24 - Xfinity Theatre - Hartford, CT

July 26 - Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater - Wantagh, NY

July 27 - Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater - Wantagh, NY

July 29 - Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek - Raleigh, NC

July 30 - Merriweather Post Pavilion - Columbia, MD

July 31 - Merriweather Post Pavilion - Columbia, MD

August 2 - Blossom Music Center - Cuyahoga Falls, OH

August 3 - Pine Knob Music Amphitheatre - Clarkston, MI

August 5 - Atlantic City Beach - Atlantic City, NJ

August 6 - Atlantic City Beach - Atlantic City, NJ

August 7 - Atlantic City Beach - Atlantic City, NJ

August 10 - Budweiser Stage - Toronto, ON

August 12 - Alpine Valley Music Theatre - East Troy, WI

August 13 - Alpine Valley Music Theatre - East Troy, WI

August 14 - Alpine Valley Music Theatre - East Troy, WI

September 1 - Dick’s Sporting Goods Park - Commerce City, CO

September 2 - Dick’s Sporting Goods Park - Commerce City, CO

September 3 - Dick’s Sporting Goods Park - Commerce City, CO

September 4 - Dick’s Sporting Goods Park - Commerce City, CO

February 23-26 - Moon Palace - Cancun, MX

Check out pics from Phish's MSG run: