Phish announce fall tour dates

Phish have added more 2023 tour dates, announcing multi-night runs this fall in Nashville (Bridgestone Arena on October 6-8), Dayton, OH (Nutter Center on October 10 & 11) and Chicago (United Center on October 13-15). Tickets for those shows can be requested via lottery now and go on sale to the general public on July 15 at 10 AM Eastern.

Before those shows, Phish have a full summer ahead, including seven nights at NYC's Madison Square Garden on July 28-30 and August 1, 2, 4 & 5. All dates are listed below.

PHISH 2023 TOUR DATES

JULY

11 - Orion Amphitheater - Huntsville, AL

12 - Orion Amphitheater - Huntsville, AL

14 - Ameris Bank Amphitheatre - Alpharetta, GA

15 - Ameris Bank Amphitheatre - Alpharetta, GA

16 - Ameris Bank Amphitheatre - Alpharetta, GA

18 - Live Oak Bank Pavilion at Riverfront Park - Wilmington, NC

19 - Live Oak Bank Pavilion at Riverfront Park - Wilmington, NC

21 - The Pavilion at Star Lake - Burgettstown, PA

22 - The Pavilion at Star Lake - Burgettstown, PA

23 - St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview - Syracuse, NY

25 - TD Pavilion at the Mann - Philadelphia, PA

26 - TD Pavilion at the Mann - Philadelphia, PA

28 - Madison Square Garden - New York, NY

29 - Madison Square Garden - New York, NY

30 - Madison Square Garden - New York, NY

AUGUST

1 - Madison Square Garden - New York, NY

2 - Madison Square Garden - New York, NY

4 - Madison Square Garden - New York, NY

5 - Madison Square Garden - New York, NY

31 - Dick’s Sporting Goods Park - Commerce City, CO

SEPTEMBER

1 - Dick’s Sporting Goods Park - Commerce City, CO

2 - Dick’s Sporting Goods Park - Commerce City, CO

3 - Dick’s Sporting Goods Park - Commerce City, CO

OCTOBER

6 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena

7 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena

8 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena

10 - Dayton, OH - Wright State University Nutter Center

11 - Dayton, OH- Wright State University Nutter Center

13 - Chicago, IL - United Center

14 - Chicago, IL - United Center

15 - Chicago, IL - United Center