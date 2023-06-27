Phish announce fall tour dates
Phish have added more 2023 tour dates, announcing multi-night runs this fall in Nashville (Bridgestone Arena on October 6-8), Dayton, OH (Nutter Center on October 10 & 11) and Chicago (United Center on October 13-15). Tickets for those shows can be requested via lottery now and go on sale to the general public on July 15 at 10 AM Eastern.
Before those shows, Phish have a full summer ahead, including seven nights at NYC's Madison Square Garden on July 28-30 and August 1, 2, 4 & 5. All dates are listed below.
PHISH 2023 TOUR DATES
JULY
11 - Orion Amphitheater - Huntsville, AL
12 - Orion Amphitheater - Huntsville, AL
14 - Ameris Bank Amphitheatre - Alpharetta, GA
15 - Ameris Bank Amphitheatre - Alpharetta, GA
16 - Ameris Bank Amphitheatre - Alpharetta, GA
18 - Live Oak Bank Pavilion at Riverfront Park - Wilmington, NC
19 - Live Oak Bank Pavilion at Riverfront Park - Wilmington, NC
21 - The Pavilion at Star Lake - Burgettstown, PA
22 - The Pavilion at Star Lake - Burgettstown, PA
23 - St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview - Syracuse, NY
25 - TD Pavilion at the Mann - Philadelphia, PA
26 - TD Pavilion at the Mann - Philadelphia, PA
28 - Madison Square Garden - New York, NY
29 - Madison Square Garden - New York, NY
30 - Madison Square Garden - New York, NY
AUGUST
1 - Madison Square Garden - New York, NY
2 - Madison Square Garden - New York, NY
4 - Madison Square Garden - New York, NY
5 - Madison Square Garden - New York, NY
31 - Dick’s Sporting Goods Park - Commerce City, CO
SEPTEMBER
1 - Dick’s Sporting Goods Park - Commerce City, CO
2 - Dick’s Sporting Goods Park - Commerce City, CO
3 - Dick’s Sporting Goods Park - Commerce City, CO
OCTOBER
6 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena
7 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena
8 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena
10 - Dayton, OH - Wright State University Nutter Center
11 - Dayton, OH- Wright State University Nutter Center
13 - Chicago, IL - United Center
14 - Chicago, IL - United Center
15 - Chicago, IL - United Center