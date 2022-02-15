Phish announce spring & summer North American tour

Phish have announced a spring and summer tour of North America. Their new dates begin in May, after their Riviera Maya Mexico concert vacation later this month and rescheduled NYC run in April, and run through September, including multi-night runs in Charleston, Philadelphia, Bethel, Wantagh, Atlantic City, Commerce City, and more. See all dates below.

The Wantagh, NY shows are at Jones Beach Theater on July 26 and 27, and the Atlantic City shows are at Atlantic City Beach on August 5, 6, and 7. A ticket request period for all the new shows is underway now, and will run until Friday, February 25 at 12 PM ET. Remaining tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, March 4 at 10 AM ET.

PHISH: 2022 TOUR

2/24 - Moon Palace, Cancún, MX - Riviera Maya (SOLD OUT)

2/25 - Moon Palace, Cancún, MX - Riviera Maya (SOLD OUT)

2/26 - Moon Palace, Cancún, MX - Riviera Maya (SOLD OUT)

2/27 - Moon Palace, Cancún, MX - Riviera Maya (SOLD OUT)

4/20 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden (Originally December 29, 2021)

4/21 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden (Originally December 30, 2021)

4/22 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden (Originally December 31, 2021)

4/23 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden (Originally January 1, 2022)

5/27 - Orange Beach, AL - The Wharf Amphitheater

5/28 - Orange Beach, AL - The Wharf Amphitheater

5/29 - Orange Beach, AL - The Wharf Amphitheater

5/31 - Charleston, SC - Credit One Stadium

6/01 - Charleston, SC - Credit One Stadium

6/03 - Noblesville, IN - Ruoff Music Center

6/04 - Noblesville, IN - Ruoff Music Center

6/05 - Noblesville, IN - Ruoff Music Center

7/14 - Mansfield, MA - Xfinity Center

7/15 - Mansfield, MA - Xfinity Center

7/16 - Bangor, ME - Maine Savings Amphitheater

7/19 - Philadelphia, PA - TD Pavilion at the Mann

7/20 - Philadelphia, PA - TD Pavilion at the Mann

7/22 - Bethel, NY - Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

7/23 - Bethel, NY - Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

7/24 - Hartford, CT - Xfinity Theatre

7/26 - Wantagh, NY - Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

7/27 - Wantagh, NY - Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

7/29 - Raleigh, NC - Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

7/30 - Columbia, MD - Merriweather Post Pavilion

7/31 - Columbia, MD - Merriweather Post Pavilion

8/02 - Cuyahoga Falls, OH - Blossom Music Center

8/03 - Clarkston, MI - Pine Knob Music Theatre

8/05 - Atlantic City, NJ - Atlantic City Beach

8/06 - Atlantic City, NJ - Atlantic City Beach

8/07 - Atlantic City, NJ - Atlantic City Beach

8/10 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage

8/12 - East Troy, WI - Alpine Valley Music Theatre

8/13 - East Troy, WI - Alpine Valley Music Theatre

8/14 - East Troy, WI - Alpine Valley Music Theatre

9/01 - Commerce City, CO - Dick’s Sporting Goods Park

9/02 - Commerce City, CO - Dick’s Sporting Goods Park

9/03 - Commerce City, CO - Dick’s Sporting Goods Park

9/04 - Commerce City, CO - Dick’s Sporting Goods Park